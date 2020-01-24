CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes & More [VIDEO]

US-ACCIDENT-EXPLOSION

Source: MARK FELIX / Getty

An explosion in Northwest Houston rattled buildings, houses, broke the glass of neighboring businesses and more around 4:30 AM early Friday (Jan. 24). According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the debris from the explosion spans out to half a mile.

Numerous posts on social media say the blast was felt from the 290 and Beltway 8 area all the way to La Porte.

The initial explosion emanated from the Watson Grinding Manufacturing building located near 4500 Gessner. According to local reports, a tank of propylene gas exploded. No official word yet on what businesses in the area were affected or what potential chemical besides propylene gas had been released into the air.

First responders are being asked to wear masked as a precaution and one person was injured in the blast. So far, only two schools in the Cy-Fair district have been closed.

See some of the reactions from Houstonians.

explosion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 15 hours ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 15 hours ago
01.23.20
Cop Who Filmed Delonte West Street Fight Suspended
 18 hours ago
01.23.20
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date…
 18 hours ago
01.23.20
Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee”…
 18 hours ago
01.23.20
Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Officially Divorced
 20 hours ago
01.23.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 24 hours ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close