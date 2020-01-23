CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months After Getting Married

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

After only two months after announcing their marriage, Lena Waithe and her wife Alana Mayo have announced they’ve separated.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

In a joint statement shared to PEOPLE, the couple said they’ve decided to part ways but have “nothing but support for one another.”

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

According to LoveBScott, the pair got married after multiple instances of infidelity on Lena’s part with her allegedly buying gifts for other women, even after the wedding.

Waithe, 35, revealed that the pair had married after three years of dating in November. The two had a secret, under-the-radar wedding ceremony at San Francisco City Hall.

“We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust,” Waithe explained during an appearance on Ellen. “It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’ “

She added, “It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that. Everybody should be able to do that.”

Waithe proposed to Mayo on Thanksgiving 2017 while the two were in Toyko.

#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom
20 photos

RELATED: ‘The Chi’ Showrunner Says Lena Waithe, Entire Set Knew About Jason Mitchell’s Misconduct

RELATED: #CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom

alana mayo , Lena Waithe

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 2 hours ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 3 hours ago
01.23.20
Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose
 3 hours ago
01.23.20
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 20 hours ago
01.22.20
Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters,…
 20 hours ago
01.22.20
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident,…
 21 hours ago
01.22.20
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
PWS5_509 Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)
Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
19 items
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Father, Rocky…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close