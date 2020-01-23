Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months After Getting Married

After only two months after announcing their marriage, Lena Waithe and her wife Alana Mayo have announced they’ve separated.

In a joint statement shared to PEOPLE, the couple said they’ve decided to part ways but have “nothing but support for one another.”

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

According to LoveBScott, the pair got married after multiple instances of infidelity on Lena’s part with her allegedly buying gifts for other women, even after the wedding.

Waithe, 35, revealed that the pair had married after three years of dating in November. The two had a secret, under-the-radar wedding ceremony at San Francisco City Hall.

“We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust,” Waithe explained during an appearance on Ellen. “It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’ “

She added, “It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that. Everybody should be able to do that.”

Waithe proposed to Mayo on Thanksgiving 2017 while the two were in Toyko.

