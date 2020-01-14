CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
Family Lawyer Speaks Out After Lamar CISD Teacher Caught Allegedly Mistreating Special Needs Child [AUDIO]

By now, you may have seen the video of a special needs child being mistreated by a former Lamar Consolidated ISD teacher. The family is outraged, considerably and on Saturday, they released several videos detailing acts of verbal and physical mistreatment of their child.

The incidents occurred at George Ranch High School and the family’s attorney, Samuel Wesley is speaking exclusively to Good Morning H-Town about the incident, what the school has done in the wake of the videos of abuse being released and what has happened to the teacher.

The school district released a statement saying that the incidents occurred in December 2018 and that the teacher was no longer an employee of the district. The statement read:

“Regina Thurston is no longer an employee with the District. Upon learning of this incident in December 2018, the District immediately placed Ms. Thurston on administrative leave pending its investigation of the incident. Ms. Thurston subsequently resigned on Jan. 16, 2019. Ms. Thurston was reported to the police and she is currently under investigation by the Texas Education Agency.”

Now hear Wesley’s words on the matter below and the shocking video that led us all here.

lamar cisd

