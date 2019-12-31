CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Skillz Closes Out The Decade With “Rap Up 2019” [NEW MUSIC]

New "Joker" poster

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Skillz, a man with one of the greatest pens that Virginia ever gave us, has wrapped up every year with precision and comedy since 2002. Every day during our decade mixes with Keisha Nicole and Rob G The General, we’ve played back all of Skillz’ various rap ups during the decade. Well, to close out the 2010s, Skillz is back putting together a recap of the last 12 months.

From the rise of Megan Thee StallionLizzoDaBaby and Lil Nas X to the downfall of R. Kelly, the Jussie Smollett saga and more, one of our yearly traditions is back for one more wrap up. Stream it below.

RELATED: Skillz Drops His ‘2018 Rap Up”, ft. Lil Duval [NEW MUSIC]Skillz Takes On Everything From Donald Sterling to Ferguson On His “2014” Rap-Up [MUSIC]Skillz, “2011 Rap Up”

2019 rap up , SKillz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Judge Rules Out Civil Lawsuit From Family Of…
 43 mins ago
12.31.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Old Homophobic Jokes Make…
 43 mins ago
12.31.19
2019 The Trifecta Gala
Bryson Tiller, Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Welcome Their Baby…
 2 hours ago
12.31.19
Juicy J Apologizes For Promoting Drug Use Through…
 3 hours ago
12.31.19
Here’s The Most Popular Netflix Shows Of 2019
 5 hours ago
12.31.19
Abs Galore: SZA Stunts On Us All With…
 7 hours ago
12.31.19
9 items
Twinsies! All The Times LeToya Luckett’s Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
12.30.19
Dame Dash Responds To $50M Sexual Battery Lawsuit:…
 1 day ago
12.30.19
Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Movies, TV Shows,…
 1 day ago
12.31.19
10 items
Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In…
 1 day ago
12.30.19
The Real Pimp C: Chad Lamont Butler Was…
 2 days ago
12.30.19
Serena Williams Named Female Athlete of the Decade
 2 days ago
12.29.19
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Red Carpet
Second Man Pleads Guilty In Young Greatness Murder…
 3 days ago
12.28.19
Two Killed Following Deadly Drive-By Shooting At Rap…
 3 days ago
12.28.19
14 items
Draya Michele Is Stepping Into 2020 A Single…
 4 days ago
12.27.19
Tiffany Haddish Capes For Blueface After He Makes…
 4 days ago
12.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close