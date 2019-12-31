Skillz Closes Out The Decade With “Rap Up 2019” [NEW MUSIC]

Skillz, a man with one of the greatest pens that Virginia ever gave us, has wrapped up every year with precision and comedy since 2002. Every day during our decade mixes with Keisha Nicole and Rob G The General, we’ve played back all of Skillz’ various rap ups during the decade. Well, to close out the 2010s, Skillz is back putting together a recap of the last 12 months.

From the rise of Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, DaBaby and Lil Nas X to the downfall of R. Kelly, the Jussie Smollett saga and more, one of our yearly traditions is back for one more wrap up. Stream it below.

