Janelle Monáe Dyed Her Armpits And The Internet Had All The Reactions

Things that might be obscene are now holy.

Marie Claire's Fresh Faces - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Need something really simple, very random, and slightly weird to entertain you during the holiday season? Well look no further than Janelle Monáe’s dyed armpit hairs.

That’s right, The Electric Lady took to Instagram to share her new look writing “What color did @nikkinelms dye my pits red, pynk , or orange ? The winner gets a treat. Also when you have extra dye left extra parts get dyed and I love it.”

 

For a regular shmegular person, this would definitely be filed under the category “TMI.”

However, because this is the extremely talented and stunningly beautiful Janelle Monáe, much of the Internet was willing to spend their whole afternoon guessing the color of the immaculate scruff underneath Monáe’s hot spot.

Some guessed pink (a.k.a. pynk as Janelle would call it) while others called it an off red.

But then there were those whose reactions ranged from hilarious to straight up odd and creepy. Even fellow singer Kehlani unabashedly confessed, “I wanna touch it.”

Hit the flip for more of the best comments that ended up on Janelle’s IG page.

Janelle Monáe Dyed Her Armpits And The Internet Had All The Reactions  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Janelle Monae

