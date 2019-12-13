Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence On Son’s Tragic Death

While details around Juice WRLD’s tragic death begin to emerge detailing the rappers battle with prescription drugs, the rapper’s mother has finally broken her silence on son’s passing.

In a statement sent exclusively to TMZ, Carmella Wallace professed her love for her son Jarad, the rapper’s real name, and expressed shock that her time with “Lucid Dreams” crafter was cut so short. She also states that Jarad’s references to his battle with prescription drug dependency were his way of helping those who feel alone in their fight with drug addiction.

TMZ

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.”

“Addiction knows no boundaries, and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend, and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.”

“We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy, and emotional honesty will live on.”

Juice WRLD’s autopsy has been completed, but the results have yet to be released. It is being reported his the fatal seizure was a direct result of the rapper swallowing several “unknown pills” while the police searched his private jet after being allegedly tipped off.

