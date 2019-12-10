Does Fabolous consider himself a rap legend? The Brooklyn rap vet is celebrating his 20-plus year career with his new mixtape project that he just dropped called Summertime Shootout 3. He sat down with Reec at the Hot 107.9 studios talks about what makes a rap legend and how playlists are the new mixtapes in this era. He also reveals how it’s hard it is today to separate your personal life, privacy, and family from the public. Fabolous also shares advice he would give to his younger self when he first emerged on the scene 21years ago.

Who’s A Rap Legend? Fabolous Breaks Down If He Qualifies [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

