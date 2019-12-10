CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Who’s A Rap Legend? Fabolous Breaks Down If He Qualifies [Exclusive Video]

Fabolous

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Does Fabolous consider himself a rap legend? The Brooklyn rap vet is celebrating his 20-plus year career with his new mixtape project that he just dropped called Summertime Shootout 3. He sat down with Reec at the Hot 107.9 studios talks about what makes a rap legend and how playlists are the new mixtapes in this era. He also reveals how it’s hard it is today to separate your personal life, privacy, and family from the public. Fabolous also shares advice he would give to his younger self when he first emerged on the scene 21years ago.

______

 The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

_____

Who’s A Rap Legend? Fabolous Breaks Down If He Qualifies [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Fabolous

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her…
 4 hours ago
12.10.19
Cardi B Details How She & Offset Moved…
 5 hours ago
12.10.19
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lauren London Continues The Marathon In Emotional New…
 5 hours ago
12.10.19
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 9 hours ago
12.10.19
Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park x adidas Collection…
 24 hours ago
12.09.19
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Peep The First Trailer to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ [Video]
 1 day ago
12.09.19
2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are In And The…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Kanye West Top 2019 ‘Forbes’…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Santa Claus for Christmas and New Year Greeting Vector Design.
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Live Video For…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
The Lion King Premiere
Beyoncé Does REVEALING AMA For 'Elle'
 1 day ago
12.09.19
CCXP19 Sao Paulo
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 2 days ago
12.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close