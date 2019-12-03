After announcing her candidacy back in January and remaining in the top 5 of Democratic contenders, Senator Kamala Harris of California is dropping out of the 2020 Presidential race, according to multiple reports.
Harris recently devoted much of her focus to claiming Iowa once the primary season began next month.
RELATED: Kamala Harris Is Officially Running For President In 2020 [VIDEO]
RELATED: Kamala Harris Proposes Investing $1B To End Nationwide Rape Kit Backlog
RELATED: Tomi Lahren Had To Apologize For Running Her Mouth About Kamala Harris
Harris picked up major steam during the early debates as well as few biting ads of Donald Trump. However, in a recent poll, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg jumped ahead of her, only days after he announced his candidacy.
Sen. Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com