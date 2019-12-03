CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance

“Light Up Lantana Winter Event”

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Before John Singleton had passed, his family was already debating how his finances would be distributed among his family. His daughter, Cleopatra Singleton was arguing with her grandmother, John’s mother Sheila Ward, the woman in charge of the estate about how she would be taken care of during her father’s illness and later his death.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Now, according to TMZ, there’s been some type of resolution.

Cleopatra, a 21-year-old college student who is one of Singleton’s seven children, has been granted a monthly allowance.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A judge recently approved a $3,000 monthly allowance and a one-time fee to cover her semester abroad.

Cleopatra will receive $2,778 a month and a one-time payment of $4,150. Cleopatra filed this request in September, five months after her father died. She claimed that her father was the one who took care of her finances when he was alive and she needed the money in order to hold her over.

Singleton’s estate is worth $35 million and recently acquired an additional $500, 000. The money has yet to be divided amongst the late director’s relatives.

Backstage Creations Celebrity Retreat At Shaq's All-Star Weekend - Day 1

Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies

10 photos Launch gallery

Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies

Continue reading Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies

Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies

Source: MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

John Singleton

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Full NPR Tiny Desk…
 15 hours ago
12.02.19
Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case…
 18 hours ago
12.02.19
Art od Cool 2019
Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words…
 18 hours ago
12.02.19
Dwyane Wade Responds To Critics Of His Family…
 23 hours ago
12.02.19
Terrelle Pryor’s Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Criminal Homicide…
 2 days ago
12.02.19
11 items
2019 Holiday Gift Fashion Guide For Every Man…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
10 items
NFL Free Agent Terrelle Pryor Charged With Assault…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 3 days ago
11.30.19
‘E.T.’ Phones Home In Reunion Short Film With…
 4 days ago
11.29.19
Kevin Hart Steals The Show At The ‘Jumanji’…
 4 days ago
11.29.19
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 4 days ago
11.29.19
French Montana’s Health Condition Improves, Now Out Of…
 4 days ago
11.29.19
15 items
AGT Reportedly Told Gabrielle Union Her Hair Was…
 5 days ago
11.29.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 5 days ago
11.28.19
10 items
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED…
 6 days ago
11.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close