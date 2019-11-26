CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tay-K Criticizes His Label & Management, Apologizes For Way He’s Presented Himself

“I’m not perfect or nothing, but I’m most definitely not this monster that they try to portray me as.”-Tay-K

Prison cell concept

Source: Abhishek Mehta / Getty

Rapper Tay-K is speaking out against his management team and label for how his image is being portrayed in the media.

On Saturday (Nov. 23), Tay-K took to Twitter to air out his grievances after the “Scope” rapper was sentenced to 55 years prison for his role in the 2016 murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker, stating he’s not happy with how he’s publicly perceived.

“I wanna apologize to all my fans and supporters for letting my management and label convince me that it wouldn’t be a good decision to speak out against the way the media makes me look and the complete lies they spread,” Tay-K wrote.

Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, states that his team hasn’t properly defended him in the media, leading to what he deemed as unfair treatment during his trial and plans to start addressing matters publicly — with or without the approval of his team.

“I’m gonna make sure the truth about my life and my character gets out with or without management or a label,” Tay-K continued. “And whoever don’t like it f*ck you. The way the media inaccurately portrays me has affected my life directly. So instead of waiting on my “team” to get the bright idea to speak up on my behalf, things will be done differently.”

Although he taking his image into his own hands, Tay-K wants the message to be made clear that he is not calling himself an angel, but regrets not speaking out about inaccuracies previously. The “Megaman” rapper also pointed out his own contributions to the negativity surrounding his image, letting fans know that it was a mistake made due to being young.

“Of course I’m not perfect or nothing, but I’m most definitely not this monster that they try to portray me as. With that being said, I also apologize for the way I may have presented myself, I was young and inconsiderate.”

Last August, Tay-K was transferred to Bexar County Jail after being convicted on charges of  murder and robbery in Tarrant County, Texas. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced his indictment on a capital murder charge in November, where is currently awaiting trial for his alleged role in the murder of 19-year-old rapper Saldivar during a robbery in 2017.

Tay-K Criticizes His Label & Management, Apologizes For Way He’s Presented Himself  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tay-k

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Patreon Wants Proof That Joycelyn Savage Is Behind…
 3 hours ago
11.26.19
Tay-K Criticizes His Label & Management, Apologizes For…
 4 hours ago
11.26.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…
 7 hours ago
11.26.19
Tekashi69
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Galleria Assault Case Dismissed
 20 hours ago
11.25.19
11 items
Safaree & Erica Mena Had A Met Gala…
 21 hours ago
11.26.19
Bill Cosby Doesn’t Expect Remorse After Prison Sentence,…
 22 hours ago
11.25.19
Ex-Rocket Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife By…
 23 hours ago
11.25.19
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Bars Over A UGK…
 23 hours ago
11.25.19
T.I. Claims He Was Joking About ‘Hymen’ Comment…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
13 items
The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals From Black…
 1 day ago
11.26.19
French Montana Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Cardiac…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists…
 2 days ago
11.24.19
Money In The Bank: Floyd Mayweather Un-Retires, Wants…
 2 days ago
11.24.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 3 days ago
11.23.19
12 itemsBET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Pre Show
Wait A Minute: Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife…
 4 days ago
11.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close