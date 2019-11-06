CLOSE
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called Her Child A Buffalo

There seems to be some existing beef between the pair as they enter into the 12th season of the popular series.

2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Kenya Moore appeared in a guest role 11th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but returns for the show’s 12th season as a cast member. In a new interview, the former Miss USA shared details of a potentially explosive beef after claiming her co-star NeNe Leakes referred to her baby as a “buffalo.”

Moore sat down with Wendy Williams for a candid chat that ranged from Moore’s estranged husband and their attempts to hopefully reconcile, a bit Moore’s family past, and her beautiful baby girl, Brooklyn. Speaking of her daughter, Moore delved into Leakes’ alleged comments during the program.

Things got spicy around the 4:30-minute mark when Williams asked about the beef between the two. In her words, Moore says that she once believed she and Leakes were friends but that during her pregnancy, which she mentioned was high-risk, Leakers never checked in on her.

Further, Moore says Leakes ran into her when she was eight months pregnant, allegedly calling her a “monster” and that her child was a “buffalo” among other insults. Moore also noted with some slight shade that Williams claims Leakes as a friend.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: WENN

Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called Her Child A Buffalo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kenya Moore , Nene Leakes

