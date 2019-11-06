CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

John Witherspoon‘s life was celebrated with a “bang.”

Witherspoon’s celebrity friends poured into the Los Angeles memorial service on November 5 to honor the comedy legend.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Yahoo! reports David Letterman provided the opening remarks; while others like Ice Cube, Cedric The Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, George Wallace, and Shawn Wayans also shared remarks about their friend.

There was no shortage of comedians in attendance tipping their hat to the often unsung comedy king including Chris Tucker, D.L. Hughley, Kym Whitley, Corey Holcomb, Chris Spencer, Damon Williams, Don “DC” Curry, and Guy Torry to name a few.

Other guests in attendance included Rep. Maxine Waters,  Chante Moore, Robert Townsend, Aaron McGruder. 

See videos and images from the memorial service below.

 

 

 

“Yitadee”: Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon

15 photos Launch gallery

“Yitadee”: Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon

Continue reading “Yitadee”: Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon

“Yitadee”: Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon

[caption id="attachment_102043" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] It’s been days since the passing of John Witherspoon, and the gaping hole his death left will be hard to fill in the entertainment industry. During his storied acting career, Witherspoon shared the screen with many big names such as Will Smith, Ice Cube, The Wayan’s Brothers, Robert Townsend, Eddie Murphy, JAY-Z, and more. While most would be intimidated, Witherspoon or Pops, as he was affectionately known as always managed to either add or steal a scene with his gift for comedic timing. When Witherspoon graced televisions or movie screens, it was always a guaranteed laugh. Whether it was his him telling Marcus Graham how to coordinate. Breaking out his signature “bang, bang, bang” during the hilarious dinner table scene in the cult classic Boomerang. Witherspoon never failed to get tear-inducing chuckles out of you. His performance in the film Friday as Ice Cube’s dog catching plus penny-pinching father will always resonate with fans as well. Even on the small screen, Witherspoon shined with his portrayal as Pops on the sitcom The Wayans Bros or guest spots like playing Augustus Adams in an episode of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Witherspoon also lent his talents to the Hip-Hop community with memorable cameos as well. One that stands out, in particular, is him surrounded by curvy models in Hov’s I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) visual. Witherspoon’s iconic voice was also vital in breathing life into his jokes and delivery, that’s why it helped make Robert Jebediah Freeman from The Boondocks a fan-favorite among fans of the animated show. Its no doubt Pops will be missed; the reaction to the news of his passing from fans, colleagues, and loved ones proves that much. His legacy will live forever through his timeless contributions to the entertainment world. You can reflect on his greatness in the gallery below by reliving his most memorable moments. Photo: NBC / Getty

John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

John Witherspoon

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
11.06.19
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 18 hours ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 20 hours ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 21 hours ago
11.05.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed
 22 hours ago
11.05.19
10 items
Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model…
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Clarifies His ‘Lip Service’…
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
Megan Thee Stallion Secures Another Bag, Lands Fashion…
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
21 Savage Can’t Tour Outside The U.S. Due…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Remember Him? Gorilla Zoe Arrested For Domestic Violence
 1 day ago
11.05.19
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son,…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Dr. Dre To Be Honored By Grammy Association…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
J. Cole Unveils Slick ‘The Fall Off’ LP…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
10 items
10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close