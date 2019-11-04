Lenora Smooths Things Out With “Relax” [NEW MUSIC]

And you say Houston doesn’t have so many different styles of “Vibe”. Lenora takes it back to the time of high arching disco balls and the relaxed cool of simply taking your hair down on “Relax,” produced by longtime legends Beanz N Kornbread.

How did the track come together? Easy, Lenora being in the studio working on a demo version of the record that BNK sent over and someone that just kept blowing up her phone for no real reason. The rest, as you may say, is magic. Plus, Lenora gets to let out a new character she’s been toying with, the ’70s Foxy Brown inspired Suga’ Love.

Vibe out to the track from Lenora below and follow her on Instagram and Twitter now!

