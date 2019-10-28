CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Accepts Mark Twain Prize At The Kennedy Center

The star-studded affair took place Sunday night at Washington's Kennedy Center.

Dave Chappelle returned to his Washington, D.C. area roots on Sunday to accept the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center. The star-studded event featured some of the comedian’s favorite musicians and his peers lavishing praise upon him.

Joining Chappelle in celebration for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor was his wife and children, and longtime friends Q-Tip, Yasiin Bey, and others. The honor comes after a whirlwind year for Chappelle and a triumphant return to the stand-up comedy stage on the heels of five well-received, if controversial Netflix specials.

Chappelle opened up his acceptance speech in his usual deadpan fashion by jokingly announcing to the Kennedy Center crowd that he was gay, adding with a wry smile that he hopes the news will enhance his career. Obviously, Chappelle’s career is doing just fine and a host of other stars thanked him for his contribution including Sarah Silverman, Kenan Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Morgan Freeman, Aziz Ansari and a host of others all appeared onstage.

The event was recorded and will be televised on PBS on January 7, 2020.

