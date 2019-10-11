CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Wale Drops Album No. 6, ‘Wow … That’s Crazy’ [NEW MUSIC]

Wale

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SitePhotos.com

Crazy to think it’s been 10 years since Wale dropped his debut album Attention Deficit but the DMV native has not only cultivated a large fanbase across the globe but rode his own lane. He’s gifted, he’s often misunderstood and passionate and on Wow … That’s Crazy, he combines all of those skills to create arguably his best body of work yet.

Back in September, he told Billboard of what the album’s theme was going to be. “If you like ‘On Chill,’ you’re gonna really love the album, because it’s essentially like a loosely based story that follows the ‘On Chill’ narrative,” Wale said. “Because it’s a record about dating but not tripping on whoever you deal with on your time. That’s a chapter. There’s a fight, there’s a break up, there’s a my fault and her fault, there’s all these layers to it. There’s opening credits on the album, it’s like that.”

The 15-track album includes the radio smash “On Chill” featuring Jeremih, “Pole Dancer” with Megan Thee Stallion, fan-favorite “Expectations” with 6LACK, plus feature guests such as Ari LennoxBoogieJacqueesLil Durk and Kelly Price. Plus the classic MMG lineup of Folarin, Meek Mill and Rick Ross team up for “Routine” about half way through the album.

Peep the tracklist below and stream Wow … That’s Crazy on the preferred streaming platform of your choice AND take in the “BGM” video as well.

1. “Sue Me”

2. “Love & Loyalty” (feat. Mannywellz)

3. “Cliché” (feat. Ari Lennox & Boogie)

4. “Expectations” (feat. 6LACK)

5. “BGM”

6. “Love… (Her Fault)” (feat. Bryson Tiller)

7. “On Chill” (feat. Jeremih)

8. “Routine” (feat. Meek Mill & Rick Ross)

9. “Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic”

10 .“Break My Heart (My Fault)” (feat. Lil Durk)

11. “Debbie”

12. “50 In Da Safe”

13. “Set You Free” (feat. Kelly Price)

14. “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees)

15. “Poledancer” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

RELATED: Wale Talks “Wow … That’s Crazy”, Championing Black Women & More

RELATED: Amidst The Top 50 Rappers Chaos, Wale Declares Himself A G.O.A.T.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video]

Wale

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
T.I. Explains Why Lil’ Kim Edges Out Nicki…
 2 hours ago
10.11.19
Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
 6 hours ago
10.11.19
15 items
Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ &…
 7 hours ago
10.11.19
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 20 hours ago
10.10.19
R&B Group Total Reportedly Wanted To Throw Hands…
 20 hours ago
10.10.19
Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man"
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 22 hours ago
10.10.19
Tekashi69
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 24 hours ago
10.10.19
Jeannie Mai Credits Jeezy For Helping Her Raise…
 1 day ago
10.10.19
Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom…
 1 day ago
10.10.19
Hella Lit: Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity…
 1 day ago
10.10.19
A Nipsey Hussle Biopgraphy Set To Be Released…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
10 items
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
Rihanna
Rihanna On Why She Turned Down The Super…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close