Wale Drops Album No. 6, ‘Wow … That’s Crazy’ [NEW MUSIC]

Crazy to think it’s been 10 years since Wale dropped his debut album Attention Deficit but the DMV native has not only cultivated a large fanbase across the globe but rode his own lane. He’s gifted, he’s often misunderstood and passionate and on Wow … That’s Crazy, he combines all of those skills to create arguably his best body of work yet.

Back in September, he told Billboard of what the album’s theme was going to be. “If you like ‘On Chill,’ you’re gonna really love the album, because it’s essentially like a loosely based story that follows the ‘On Chill’ narrative,” Wale said. “Because it’s a record about dating but not tripping on whoever you deal with on your time. That’s a chapter. There’s a fight, there’s a break up, there’s a my fault and her fault, there’s all these layers to it. There’s opening credits on the album, it’s like that.”

The 15-track album includes the radio smash “On Chill” featuring Jeremih, “Pole Dancer” with Megan Thee Stallion, fan-favorite “Expectations” with 6LACK, plus feature guests such as Ari Lennox, Boogie, Jacquees, Lil Durk and Kelly Price. Plus the classic MMG lineup of Folarin, Meek Mill and Rick Ross team up for “Routine” about half way through the album.

Peep the tracklist below and stream Wow … That’s Crazy on the preferred streaming platform of your choice AND take in the “BGM” video as well.

1. “Sue Me”

2. “Love & Loyalty” (feat. Mannywellz)

3. “Cliché” (feat. Ari Lennox & Boogie)

4. “Expectations” (feat. 6LACK)

5. “BGM”

6. “Love… (Her Fault)” (feat. Bryson Tiller)

7. “On Chill” (feat. Jeremih)

8. “Routine” (feat. Meek Mill & Rick Ross)

9. “Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic”

10 .“Break My Heart (My Fault)” (feat. Lil Durk)

11. “Debbie”

12. “50 In Da Safe”

13. “Set You Free” (feat. Kelly Price)

14. “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees)

15. “Poledancer” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

