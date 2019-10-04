CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album, ‘9’ Next Week

Rapper Lil' Kim performs onstage at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The Queen Bee is back—not like she ever really left. Today (Oct. 4), Lil’ Kim announced she will be dropping a new album titled 9, next week.

The Brooklyn native’s album will be out Friday, October 11. Her timing is perfect considering she will be receiving the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, which air Tuesday, October 8 at 8pm ET.

“I’m so proud of this album and I thank my fans for their continued support,” said Kim via a press statement. “Let’s keep this party going!”

Fans can already pre-order the album right now and after doing so will receive a new track called “Pray For Me” that features Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild. Previous singles from the 9 album include the Jonny Cash-produced “Found You,” and “Go Awff.”

Check out the 9 album cover below.

Lil' Kim 9 Album Cover

Source: eOne / Entertainment One

Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album, ‘9’ Next Week  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lil' kim

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rapper Lil' Kim performs onstage at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album, ‘9’ Next Week
 27 mins ago
10.04.19
15 items
Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has Everyone…
 2 hours ago
10.04.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Testimony Put Away More Of His…
 3 hours ago
10.04.19
Wendy Williams To Fork Over $250K To Ex…
 4 hours ago
10.04.19
Wedding Planner Hits Back At Beyoncé’s Blue Ivy…
 5 hours ago
10.04.19
Kevin Gates Banned From Louisiana Prisons For Too…
 6 hours ago
10.04.19
Is Candy Corn The Most Hated Halloween Candy?
 23 hours ago
10.03.19
15 items
Botham Jean’s Brother Hugged & Forgave Cop Who…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
R. Kelly Denied Bail, Trial Date Set For…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
Man Convicted Of Killing Toya Wright’s Brothers Sentenced…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
B.o.B Goes Off After Internet Hoax Claims He…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Damn, Desna! ‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & Final…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Moneyless: Stacey Dash Claims She Can’t Afford A…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Tyler Perry On Forgiving His Abusive Father: “I…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels Announce Pregnancy
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close