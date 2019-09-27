CLOSE
Sony & Disney Make Up, ‘Spider-Man 3’ Movie Announced

Breathe easy Spidey, and good movie, fans.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Source: JoJo Whilden / Sony Pictures

A crisis of magnanimous proportions has been averted. Today (Sept. 27), Sony and Disney (Marvel’s parent company) announced that they have essentially made up and Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after all.

Variety reports that the companies have jointly announced that Marvel Studios will produce a third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series, and Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Back in August, Sony caught most of the slander when it was revealed that there was a deadlock in negotiations between the brand that makes the Playstation and Marvel over the character’s rights and financing, threatening Spider-Man tenure in the MCU.

Disney wanted the film to be financed 50/50, while Sony wanted the current deal where Marvel gets about 5% of the gross and all merchandising loot. However, per Variety, a deal was signed Thursday (Sept. 26), and according to sources, Marvel and Disney will receive about 25% of the profits while Marvel President Kevin Fiege will continue to serve as a producer.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige via a press statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Wait, Sony is still rocking with their own Spider-verse? Maybe the Venom flicks can be salvaged after all, no shots.

Photo: Sony Pictures

 

