Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In Houston

Blac Youngsta - Dub Car Show

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls

Blac Youngsta found himself in trouble with HPD Wednesday and was arrested on a felony gun charge.

According to TMZ, the rapper was carrying prohibited ammo when he was pulled over in a car in which he was a passenger. Youngsta was in the back seat of a GMC Yukon when officers pulled the vehicle over for running a red light. Officers smelled marijuana from the car so they searched the vehicle, resulting in three guns being found as well as the weed.

Youngsta was charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon — armor-piercing ammo but it wasn’t made public whether or not the ammo was loaded in a handgun.

Two other people were not charged in the incident while another passenger was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. Youngsta is currently locked up at the Harris County Jail awaiting notice of bond.

Blac Youngsta

