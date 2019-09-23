Jharrel Jerome Takes Home Lead Actor Win At 2019 Emmys For ‘When They See Us’ [VIDEO]

Jharrel Jerome made history Sunday night as the youngest actor to win in an acting category for a limited series/TV movie at the Emmy Awards.

Taking home the win for his role as Korey Wise in When They See Us, Jerome delivered an emotional speech, thanking his mother, director Ava Duvernay and of course, the Exonerated Five.

“I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chillin,’ waiting for my mom’s cooking but I’m here,” he said. “But I’m here in front of people I’m so motivated by.”

The 24-year-old actor was considered a “lock” by many who saw the limited series on Netflix. He faced some serious competition as he stood in a category with Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon).

“Most important[ly] this is for the men known as The Exonerated Five,” he said as the men stood on their feet. “Thank you so much. It’s an honor, it’s a blessing.”

Watch Jerome’s emotional speech below.

