Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is King’ Due Out In September

Well, Kanye West is back in album mode.

Wife Kim Kardashian West shared a photo on social media Thursday featuring a tracklist and album title for what appears to be Ye’s follow-up to last year’s ye. The title? Jesus Is King.

If you know Kanye’s handwriting (or have at least been paying attention over the past few months), his Sunday Service runs have been equal parts gospel, jam session and full-on show. It remains to be seen how fans are going to accept the supposed new album after Yandhi reportedly leaked online and Ye’s public statements regarding Trump and other topics have been skewered left and right.

Are you here for a new Kanye project that seems to be leaning in a gospel tone?

RELATED: Kanye West Takes Sunday Service To Coachella, Debuts New Song “Water”

 

