Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill [NEW MUSIC]

As reported by Billboard the Virginia lyricist’s second release of this week is a tribute to all of those imprisoned due to out of date drug laws. Aptly titled “Coming Home” the track finds Push providing hope to the inmate community behind bars. “I’m speaking to the soul of my black native bros / Who ain’t get to go to school like a J. Cole / Who ain’t have a silver spoon or a bankroll /Who weren’t taught the golden rule, but they made do?”

On the hook is Ms. Lauryn Hill which makes this guest appearance her first in many years. Her vocals too serve the under-served. “When love is strong, you can do anything / Things go wrong, but you’ll stand up to anything” she sings. The song also has a philanthropic layer as Pusha has partnered up with two powerhouse lawyers, MiAngel Cody and Brittany K. Barnett, to launch the ‘Third Strike Coming Home campaign. The project’s goal is to free people still serving life in prison today under yesterday’s outdated 3 Strikes Drug Law. According to the press release he has already kicked off the campaign with a $25,000 donation.

The “If You Know You Know” rapper detailed how the song together in an impromptu interview with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden. When asked how he was able to land L-Boogie on the track he made it clear he took the proper steps. “I just made the request. She expressed that she likes my music, and she’d see about it. I definitely followed the queen around every- Whatever it took, and it was super important to me when she showed interest” he explained.

