CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill [NEW MUSIC]

Look for Terrence to drop his follow up album in the fourth quarter.

Source: Way Out West Festival 2015 – Day 2 – Performances Featuring: Lauryn Hill Where: Gothenburg, Sweden When: 14 Aug 2015 Credit: Emelie Andersson/WENN.com

While Pusha T has a long history of talking snow business his newest effort shines a light on an important social issue. He also secured a feature from Hip-Hop’s most elusive performer in the process.

As reported by Billboard the Virginia lyricist’s second release of this week is a tribute to all of those imprisoned due to out of date drug laws. Aptly titled “Coming Home” the track finds Push providing hope to the inmate community behind bars. “I’m speaking to the soul of my black native bros / Who ain’t get to go to school like a J. Cole / Who ain’t have a silver spoon or a bankroll /Who weren’t taught the golden rule, but they made do?”

On the hook is Ms. Lauryn Hill which makes this guest appearance her first in many years. Her vocals too serve the under-served. “When love is strong, you can do anything / Things go wrong, but you’ll stand up to anything” she sings. The song also has a philanthropic layer as Pusha has partnered up with two powerhouse lawyers, MiAngel Cody and Brittany K. Barnett, to launch the ‘Third Strike Coming Home campaign. The project’s goal is to free people still serving life in prison today under yesterday’s outdated 3 Strikes Drug Law. According to the press release he has already kicked off the campaign with a $25,000 donation.

The “If You Know You Know” rapper detailed how the song together in an impromptu interview with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden. When asked how he was able to land L-Boogie on the track he made it clear he took the proper steps. “I just made the request. She expressed that she likes my music, and she’d see about it. I definitely followed the queen around every- Whatever it took, and it was super important to me when she showed interest” he explained.

You can listen to “Coming Home” below.

Photo: WENN.com

Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lauryn hill , Pusha T

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 7 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 8 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close