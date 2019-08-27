CLOSE
Joe Budden Gets Trolled By Drake While Hosting His Pool Party [Video]

"Do you have any towels?"

Source: Directors and actors attend a premiere for “The Carter Effect” at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada. Featuring: Drake Where: Toronto, Canada When: 09 Sep 2017 Credit: Euan Cherry/WENN.com

While Drake gets his just due for being one of the best talents in the game, we often forget he makes time for the BS. He served Joe Budden quite the reminder over the weekend.

As spotted on HipHopNMore the New Jersey MC took to Instagram Live to give his followers an insider look to a pool party he was hosting at his home. Clearly the vlog from the festivities was a humble flex by Joey but even the most joyous occasions are food for The Internets. In a very unexpected move Drake joined his live to blatantly tease him; the shots taken were quite epic too.

Aubrey was lighting up his comments section with jabs like “That sh*t look like it’s sponsored by Four Loko”. He also poked fun at Jumpoff’s music catalog or lack there of saying “Yo play your diss songs for me right now I wanna see if they ring off”. Things got even more amusing when he referenced his Rap beef with Pusha-T. “Play ‘Story of Adidon’ right now and see if it rings off. I promise the only person that’s gonna know the words is Rob Markman” who is an executive on the lyric site Genius.

Thankfully Budden didn’t take the trolling to seriously. “Don’t come in here and hurt my feelings. My dog just died. My birthday is next week. I don’t have time for these shenanigans” he responded. The two briefly enjoyed a tofu beef starting in 2016 when the media personality criticized Views for beng uninspiring. Drake then took some subtle shots at the Slaughterhouse member on French Montana’s “No Shopping” and “4PM In Calabasas”.  Budden officially returned fire on his diss track “Afraid”. Almost three years later Drizzy has clearly moved on but hasn’t forgotten.

You can view screenshots of the live below.

Photo: Alberto Reyes/WENN.com

Joe Budden Gets Trolled By Drake While Hosting His Pool Party [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

