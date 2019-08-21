XFL Announces Houston Team Name, Logo [VIDEO]

The XFL is set to come back in 2020 with 8 teams from Dallas to Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Tampa, and Seattle. Houston is also on the list and today, the league revealed the team’s nickname and an official logo.

Meet … the Houston Roughnecks.

Mercenaries in the muck. Brawlers in blackened dirt. The scratching, grinding, never-bending few. Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/vDeSCA3SPs — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The other team names include the Los Angeles Wildcats, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battlecats, the Tampa Bay Vipers, the Seattle Dragons, the Dallas Renegades and the D.C. Defenders.

According to Vince McMahon, the league is ditching the gimmicks of its first iteration and instead will focus more on a fast-paced, simple product that hopes to assert itself as a developmental proving ground of NFL hopeful players while serving viewers with spring football.

Play is set to begin on February 8, 2020 – a week after the NFL season concludes with Super Bowl LIV

Also On 97.9 The Box: