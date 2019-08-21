CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

XFL Announces Houston Team Name, Logo [VIDEO]

XFL, fast-paced and fan-friendly, returning in 2020; Orlando interested in getting team

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

The XFL is set to come back in 2020 with 8 teams from Dallas to Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Tampa, and Seattle. Houston is also on the list and today, the league revealed the team’s nickname and an official logo.

Meet … the Houston Roughnecks.

The other team names include the Los Angeles Wildcats, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battlecats, the Tampa Bay Vipers, the Seattle Dragons, the Dallas Renegades and the D.C. Defenders.

According to Vince McMahon, the league is ditching the gimmicks of its first iteration and instead will focus more on a fast-paced, simple product that hopes to assert itself as a developmental proving ground of NFL hopeful players while serving viewers with spring football.

Play is set to begin on February 8, 2020 – a week after the NFL season concludes with Super Bowl LIV

houston roughnecks , xfl

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close