NBA Youngboy Released From Prison; Serving 14 Months House Arrest

NBA Youngboy has been release from prison following a deadly shooting in Florida he was involved in but he’s still not all the way of the hook. He will have to stay on house arrest for 14 months and wear an ankle monitor.

via: TheShaderoom

As part of a plea deal for his involvement in a previous shooting in 2016, NBA was sentenced for three years of probation and ordered to stay out of trouble. Unfortunately, the shooting with his entourage violated the terms of his probation.

The judge had given Youngboy a suspended 10-year prison term in August 2017. The judge decided not to revoke his probation, but did sentence him 90 days jail time in response to prosecutors claims that he violated multiple conditions of the arrangement.

Following being released, a judge has determined Youngboy will be placed on house arrest for 14 months and has been ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He will not be allowed to perform during this time.