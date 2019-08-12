CLOSE
Can’t You See? Pam Of Singing Group Total Believes ‘Diabolical’ Ex-Spouse Manipulated Cyntoia Brown Into Marrying Him

R&B Super Jam

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown was recently exonerated from a lifetime in prison, which some may call “lucky.” But now the 31-year-old woman is being warned to watch her back after marrying a man whose famous ex-wife says he’s up to no good.

Pamela Long from 90’s singing group Total tells The Neighborhood Talk that she believes her ex-husband Jamie Long preyed on Cyntoia Brown for attention. Long is a Christian rapper and former a band member in the group Pretty Ricky. Now, he and Cyntoia are a married couple. According to a Daily Mail report, the pair wed while she was in prison.

To peep a photo of Cyntoia and Jamie CLICK HERE.

Before Cyntoia, Jamie Long was married to Pam for 5 years. Their marriage ended in 2018. Here’s what Pam had to say about her ex-hubby and his new wife, according to The Neighborhood Talk:

In a statement provided to The Neighborhood Talk, Pamela says that she married Jamie in 2013 and their divorce was recently finalized in February. She also states that he was unfaithful throughout their marriage and expressed her concerns for Cyntoia going forward: “This man is diabolical and he is such a manipulator. The way this man pursued this woman is the way he did me. He came and found me using the same card. He was a Christian artist. May the Lord God protect her and her money. It’s about who she is in the public eye and what she has. By her having this face in the media it helps him to have a chance to be around what he deems as the elites.

Can’t You See? Pam Of Singing Group Total Believes ‘Diabolical’ Ex-Spouse Manipulated Cyntoia Brown Into Marrying Him was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

