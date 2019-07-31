CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

EMG Santana Shot And Killed

EMG Santana

Source: EMG Santana / EMG Santana

Days after he celebrated being part of Slim Thug‘s KOTN tape on the single “Score,”Northside rapper EMG Santana has lost his life.

The rapper was found shot and killed Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex on the 4700 block of Mangum. According to authorities, a fight broke out in the parking lot between the rapper and several other men before shots rang out.

Santana, real name Marlon Gomez, died at the scene.

“It’s a very dangerous situation when someone fires a gun in [those circumstances],” Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said in a news briefing.

Artists such as Slim, BeatKing and more began sharing their condolences on social media.

“This sh** crazy #Score is one of my favorite songs off KOTN we was going to shoot the video and turn up sh** sad AF My condolences to your fam and friends 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #RIPSANTANA,” Slim wrote on Instagram.

No suspects have been named in Santana’s death.

emg santana

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 22 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close