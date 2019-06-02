Win-Win Founder Mike T. Brown Wants To Invest Back In The Community & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Alief is the home to a thousand stories. Mike T. Brown is one of them. He was raised in the Southwest, graduated with honors, went to Duke University, starred on the football team and found himself in the NFL playing for the Indianapolis Colts. Out of football though, Brown found a bigger purpose – tacking to tech.

Silicon Valley doesn’t have many black faces but Brown and his Win-Win startup look to change that.

Most people wish there was a better way to donate to charity, so Win-Win combines giving with gaming to make donating to charity more fun and engaging! Win-Win offers fantasy sports style tournaments hosted by today’s biggest NFL and NBA athletes. Each tournament features a charitable cause chosen by host athlete and when fans join the tournament they make a voluntary, tax-deductible donation to the cause. During the tournament, fans earn points for the accuracy of their game predictions and are competing to win epic fan experiences and priceless memorabilia. Putting thought into action, Brown emerged victorious at a PUMA Pitchfest in May, taking home $20,000 in the process and informing the judges and the crowd that he was bringing Win-WIn back to Houston.

“I ain’t never seen somebody win $20,000 like that,” I told Brown during their conversation. But Brown always has his thinking cap on and what it signifies to him? Always moving in a positive direction and changing the perception.

