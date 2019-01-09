CLOSE
Pacquiao Vs Broner! Do We Really Want To See This Fight? [Poll]

Miguel Cotto v Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

There has been a shortage of high profile fights in boxing since undefeated Floyd Mayweather stepped away from the sport. Adrien Broner (aka AB or About Billions) was at one point one of the young stars who wanted to fill those shoes. After a few high profile losses, he’s back to seek that prime spot.

January 19th, he’s fighting Manny Pacquiao in a PPV match. In a perfect world, this should be a walk in the park for AB. Pacman is an older fighter, but he’s one of the best to ever enter the ring. Who do you think will win??? Before you take the poll, check out the latest episode of Showtime’s “All Access”.

