Houston Community College Central Campus Closed Due To Shooting Threat

Houston Community College’s Central campus located in Midtown will be closed on Monday following the threat of a school shooting on the weekend.

In a statement released over the weekend, HCC officials said their police department would be “actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm” and “provide additional security at each of its other campuses while this matter is under investigation.”

Read the full statement below:

“Houston Community College will close its Central College campus at 1300 Holman Street tomorrow due to a shooting threat made on social media this weekend. HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm. HCC will provide additional security at each of its other campuses while this matter is under investigation. If you are aware of any information that would be helpful, please contact HCC PD at 713-718-8888. All updates will be available on our website, hcss.edu”

