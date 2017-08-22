CLOSE
Hustle Town Network
HomeHustle Town Network

YouTube Shows – Straight Outta Texas

SOTv

Straight Outta Texas

A collaborative effort amongst local music influencers in Houston. A Power house of talent, all of which have their own platforms, join together to support the Houston indie Hip Hop scene and all over the Great State of Texas. Jessica Jeanz and the Hustle Town Network, Actor Kalum Johnson, and the 80s babies studios bring you Straight Outta Texas. Created and Executive Produced by Infamous Tex.

3rd Coast Eats

 

Hustle town network is on location with ‘3rd Coast Eats’ Hosted by Manuel ‘Mo Hustle’ Rodriguez at locally owned businesses and hidden gems in and around the city with special guests from Houston. Where should we visit next?

   

Documentaries 

 

Compound Films, Frank Lopez’s documentary follows the murder of one of Corpus Christi’s legendary hometown rappers “Flatline”. He has released music with Kevin Gates, Z-Ro, SPM, Bun B, and more.

“When I started my film career, he opened the doors for me in Corpus and always treated me with the upmost respect. He was a real deal local hero and always made time to support Autism events as his child was diagnosed with Autism. He wasn’t a rapper to me, he was a stand up guy and everyone respected him as a human being first. This documentary is a ‘thank you’ for everything he’s done for me.” – Frank Lopez  #justiceforflatline

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-TROPHY
Here Are The 2020 Grammy Award Nominees
 4 hours ago
11.20.19
Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre…
 4 hours ago
11.20.19
Studio Exec Suggested Juila Roberts Play Harriet Tubman
 5 hours ago
11.20.19
Donnie Houston & GT Mayne
GT Mayne Recalls Opening Up For Biggie In…
 19 hours ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 21 hours ago
11.19.19
Chicago Rapper Lil Reese Posts Post-Surgery Image After…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Songwriter Award At Soul…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Towanda Braxton To Face Questions Over Of Alleged…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deleted Her Social Media…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
14 items
All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
9 items
Kanye West Announces ‘Jesus Is King Part II’…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Omarion Confirms He Is Unbothered When It Comes…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Netflix Responds To Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit
 2 days ago
11.18.19
16 items
Draya Michele Has The Internet Ready To Risk…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
15 items
15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Kanye West Sunday Service Lakewood
The Gospel According To Ye: Sunday Service At…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close