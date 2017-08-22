YouTube Shows – Straight Outta Texas

SOTv

Straight Outta Texas

A collaborative effort amongst local music influencers in Houston. A Power house of talent, all of which have their own platforms, join together to support the Houston indie Hip Hop scene and all over the Great State of Texas. Jessica Jeanz and the Hustle Town Network, Actor Kalum Johnson, and the 80s babies studios bring you Straight Outta Texas. Created and Executive Produced by Infamous Tex.

3rd Coast Eats

Hustle town network is on location with ‘3rd Coast Eats’ Hosted by Manuel ‘Mo Hustle’ Rodriguez at locally owned businesses and hidden gems in and around the city with special guests from Houston. Where should we visit next?

Documentaries

Compound Films, Frank Lopez’s documentary follows the murder of one of Corpus Christi’s legendary hometown rappers “Flatline”. He has released music with Kevin Gates, Z-Ro, SPM, Bun B, and more.

“When I started my film career, he opened the doors for me in Corpus and always treated me with the upmost respect. He was a real deal local hero and always made time to support Autism events as his child was diagnosed with Autism. He wasn’t a rapper to me, he was a stand up guy and everyone respected him as a human being first. This documentary is a ‘thank you’ for everything he’s done for me.” – Frank Lopez #justiceforflatline

Also On 97.9 The Box: