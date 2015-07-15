Future Releases The Official Tracklist For ‘Dirty Sprite 2′

With just a few days away for the release of his short-notice, but highly-anticipated album, Dirty Sprite 2, Future is giving his #FutureHive plenty to be excited about.

The Beast Mode artist’s tracklist for the sophomore album has just hit the web, which was hidden on iTunes, and it shows that the project has just one feature, Drake.

The song featuring the OVO founder is called “Where Ya At,” with the other 17 tracks also featuring his recent hits, “F*ck Up Some Commas,” “Blow A Bag,” and “Real Sisters.”

Check out the official tracklist for Dirty Sprite 2 below, and cop the album this Friday when it releases.

1. Thought It Was A Drought

2. I Serve the Base

3. Where Ya At feat. Drake

4. Groupies

5. Lil One

6. Stick Talk

7. Freak Hoe

8. Rotation

9. Slave Master

10. Blow A Bag

11. Colossal

12. Rich $ex

13. Blood On The Money

14. Trap Niggas

15. The Percocet & Stripper Joint

16. Real Sisters

17. Kno The Meaning

18. F*ck Up Some Commas

