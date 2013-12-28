CLOSE
Fabolous Presents “The Soul Tape 3″ Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Brooklyn MC Fabolous released the third installment in his “Soul Tape” series on Christmas Day and reminds us that he is here for more than reality TV cameos.

Fab rides out on beats by others like Drake (“Paris Morton Music 2″) and does his own flip of Jay Z’s “Dead Presidents” on “The Get Back.” Guest features include Jeezy, Jadakiss, Meek Mill, Ryan Leslie, Mack Wilds and Tiara Thomas.

Download at LiveMixtapes or stream below.

Tracklist:

1. Everything Was The Same (feat. Stacy Barthe)

2. Sacrifices

3. Playa

4. The Get Back

5. Foreigners (feat. Meek Mill & Mike Davis)

6. The Hope (feat Jadakiss)

7. You know (feat. Young Jeezy)

8. Cuffin Season

9. Thim Slick (feat. Jeremih)

10. Lay Down (feat. Ryan Leslie)

11. Situationships (feat. Mack Wilds & Tiara Thomas) *Bonus Cut*

12. Young OG

