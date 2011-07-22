CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: Diggy Simmons Talks Groupies Feeling On His Butt, Shoe Collection and New Album!

Rev Run’s son Diggy Simmons has made quite a name for himself after the family reality series “Run’s House” breaking out as a superstar rapper with a huge following!

He was in town for the Closer To My Dreams Tour and chopped it up with me Qui West and we got a chance to talk about the tour, his new career as a rapper, his shoe collection, all the “groupie love” and his new album!

