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Kevin Durant, Mom Share Message For Russell Westbrook's Retirement

Kevin Durant & His Mom Share Heartfelt Messages After Russell Westbrook’s Retirement Announcement

Kevin Durant honored Russell Westbrook following his retirement, reflecting on their early days with the OKC Thunder and beyond.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game One
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

We’ll never quite know what the Oklahoma City Thunder team of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook could have accomplished if they stuck together, but at least we now know there’s no love lost.

Harden is on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Durant is a Houston Rocket, but the first of the trio to retire is Westbrook.

After 18 years in the league, he announced he’s stepping away from the game earlier this week in an emotional video narrated by Michael B. Jordan.

If you weren’t already fighting tears, among the avalanche of farewell messages was former teammate Durant, who tweeted about their early days in OKC together and how it influenced his workout routine throughout his career.

“I remember asking assistant coach Mo Cheeks, what’s harder to do? Workout after practice or before?? I only asked cuz by [the] time I would get to the gym, Russ was already done in the morning and I usually got mine in after practice. Mo like, ‘coming in before practice is probably harder’…since then, it’s been my routine…”

Durant also talked about the passion and brashness Westbrook showed on the court, but how he interpreted it differently.

“A lot of people looked at the emotions on the court and thought Russ was loud, nah to me, he was quiet and methodical,” Durant continues. “He lead by example and once the lights were bright, he let everything out and experienced pure freedom. It was inspiring as his teammate and everywhere I went, I seen it inspire people from all walks of life, crazy thing is, he didn’t say much, he just showed up.”

After calling the fresh-faced squad the “first YNs” Durant recounts their 2012 Finals run where they lost 4-1 to the Miami Heat, and all that came with it like the “all star games, seeing each other get injured and bounce back, the bus rides, plane rides, card games, jokes and arguments.”

Durant ends the heartfelt message by shouting out his family and California roots.

“…to the whole Westbrook family, Nina, the kids, mama Westbrook, big Russ, Ray, Donnell, everybody from luezinger high and ucla and many more that I’m forgettin, much love and Congratulations on a iconic career.”

Durant’s mother even had a message of her own, writing in Westbrook’s IG comments, “@russwest44 I ALREADY miss you, Your grit, your tenacity, your fire was always on display and something to see. Always love for you and always will. Enjoy what’s next! God bless you ALWAYS.”

See how social media has been honoring Westbrook’s career below.

Kevin Durant & His Mom Share Heartfelt Messages After Russell Westbrook’s Retirement Announcement was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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