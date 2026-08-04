Inside Usher’s Atlanta Home: A Tribute to Art, Family and Legacy

Usher is giving fans a rare glimpse inside his Atlanta home, revealing a space that celebrates art, family and his legendary three-decade career in music.

The 47-year-old superstar appears on the September 2026 cover of Architectural Digest, where he opens up about the creative vision behind his white-brick Georgian-style estate. Working alongside designer Nicole Fuller, Usher spent four years transforming the home into a place filled with imagination, history and personal meaning.

The singer wanted the home to inspire his children while also honoring Black artists and cultural icons. The foyer features five portraits by Civil Rights era photographer Gordon Parks, including a powerful 1956 image depicting a Black woman and child outside a segregated entrance in Alabama.

Usher says the artwork represents the importance of remembering history while continuing to move forward.

Throughout the home, Usher’s extensive art collection is displayed alongside family creations, featuring works from artists including Romare Bearden, Rashid Johnson, Lauren Halsey and Tyler Mitchell. The collection is not arranged like a museum, but instead woven naturally into the family’s everyday life.

The home also includes personal touches from his wife Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond and their children, including family video displays, children’s artwork and customized bedrooms.

For Usher, the estate also celebrates his career. His “gentleman’s room” showcases his eight Grammy Awards, a football from his 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance and a sculpture inspired by his viral cherry-feeding moment during his tour.

Fuller says Usher’s attention to detail helped bring the vision together, noting that the singer was involved in every decision — even pulling out a tape measure to make sure everything was perfect.