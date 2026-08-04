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Texas THC Crackdown Is Official: Here’s What Changed

A major change to Texas’ hemp industry is now in effect, and it could have a big impact on consumers and businesses across the state.

Published on August 4, 2026
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A major change to Texas’ hemp industry is now in effect, and it could have a big impact on consumers and businesses across the state.

Beginning July 31, Texas started enforcing new rules that ban many hemp-derived THC products, including popular cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC, THCP, and several other intoxicating THC variants. The change follows a Texas Supreme Court decision that cleared the way for the state to enforce long-disputed regulations. 

Under the new rules, products containing more than trace amounts of these banned THC compounds are now considered controlled substances in Texas. Many smoke shops, CBD stores, and hemp retailers have already removed products from their shelves as the law takes effect. 

Not all THC products are banned.

Products containing hemp-derived Delta-9 THC that comply with the federal limit of 0.3% THC by dry weight remain legal in Texas. CBD products that meet state and federal regulations are also still allowed. 

What Are the Penalties?

State officials say possessing or selling illegal THC products could result in criminal charges, with penalties depending on the type and amount involved. Businesses that violate the law also risk losing their licenses and facing significant fines. 

Industry Reacts

The new regulations have sparked strong reactions from hemp business owners, who say the rules could force many stores to close and eliminate a large portion of their inventory. Supporters of the crackdown argue the changes are necessary to better regulate intoxicating hemp products and keep them away from minors

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