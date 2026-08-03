Source: @tyla / Instagram

Tyla is finally addressing rumors that she copied Yung Miami’s song concept.

Last year, the former City Girls rapper suggested that the Water singer borrowed the idea for her “Put Me In Chanel” record after hearing Miami’s unreleased snippet, “Take Me To Chanel.” In a series of tweets, Yung Miami wrote, “this girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl.”

She later made it even more obvious who she was referring to, adding, “Take me to Chanel > Put me in Chanel.”

During a recent interview, Tyla recalled seeing the tweets and firmly denied ever stealing the concept, explaining that the similarities were purely coincidental.

“It’s funny because… When I saw [Miami’s] tweet, I was like, ‘I think this is about me,'” she expressed. “I remember we were in this room… [Miami] played, like, 20 songs. Months later, [a writer] sent me ‘Chanel.’ So she already made the vibes and the concept. She’s like, ‘Do you like this song?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ And it’s so long after. I’m not thinking about that. But I get it, because it’s happened to me before where I felt like, ‘Damn, I played this for someone. Why does this sound similar to my song?’ That kind of happens. So I get her. But no, that’s weird. I would never do that. Girl, do you think I’m trying to ruin my career?”

Tyla also made it clear there are no hard feelings, shouting Yung Miami and emphasizing that it was all love despite the misunderstanding.





Tyla Addresses Yung Miami’s Claims That She Copied Her Song Concept was originally published on hiphopwired.com