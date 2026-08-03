Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Ozempic Face Warning, & U.S. Wildfires

✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Her latest rundown touched everything from the state of Black America to a father-led movement in Atlanta. Here’s the breakdown of the news that matters most to us right now. READ MORE STORIES Justice Department Standoff Ends as Anti-Weaponization Fund Is Officially Rescinded A weeks-long standoff between Capitol Hill and the Justice Department may have reached its official end. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on social media that the administration has rescinded the controversial $2 billion anti-weaponization fund, signing a formal order that renders the directive completely null and void. The timing matters. This move comes just two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Blanche’s nomination for full Attorney General of the United States. The decision helps quiet sharp bipartisan criticism surrounding potential settlement payouts to January 6th rioters, a concern that had drawn scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Harris Calls for Supreme Court Expansion, Hints at 2028 Presidential Run Speaking at the National Urban League conference in Nashville, former Vice President Kamala Harris put a bold idea on the table. The former Democratic presidential nominee advocated for expanding the United States Supreme Court to 13 justices, a number that would match the country’s 13 federal district courts. Her remarks landed with an audience deeply invested in questions of fairness and representation on the nation’s highest bench. When pressed about her political future, Harris said her focus remains entirely on the upcoming midterm elections. Still, she acknowledged she is actively considering another presidential run in 2028, keeping the door open for what could be a defining moment in the years ahead. RELATED STORY: National Urban League Finds Trump Hinders Black People’s Economic Prospects

Washington State Activates National Guard as Spokane Wildfires Force Thousands From Their Homes Out west, Washington state activated the National Guard as raging blazes tore through the Spokane region. The devastating Spokane Complex fire has already damaged or destroyed more than 600 structures and forced thousands of residents from their homes. Dangerous 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts have made the fire harder to contain, putting families and first responders in difficult conditions. For communities watching from afar, it is a sobering reminder of how quickly disaster can uproot lives, and of the importance of supporting relief efforts and checking on loved ones in affected areas.