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Sidney Starr Arrested For Child Sex Assault in Hapeville

"Baddies" Alum Sidney Starr Arrested For Child Sex Assault in Hapeville

Published on August 3, 2026
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Two images side-by-side: A smiling woman in a pink top, and a mugshot of a woman with a serious expression.
Source: VH1 / Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
*TRIGGER WARNING: Story includes details of sexual assault of a minor*

Baddies alum Sidney Starr is facing multiple felony charges in Georgia in connection with sexually abusing a minor.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the reality TV star (a.k.a. Sidney Favors) was brought into custody following an incident at an Embassy Suites location in Hapeville, 13 miles south of Atlanta.

Police has charged her with sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16, and aggravated child molestation. Specific details about the allegations have not been made public.

In a statement, the Hapeville Police Department says, “Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency.”

As of press time, Starr is still being held at the Fulton County Jail, and the investigation has been turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Who Is Sidney Starr?

Starr is known as a trans model/actress. Her credits include Baddies, Baddies ATL, and Love & Hip Hop: New York. However, she is best known for fabricating claims that she had a sexual relationship with rapper Chingy. Although she would later apologize, the St. Louis rapper’s career never fully recovered.

“When that happened I lost a lot of stuff based off a lie, which was just, that was the most oddest thing I’ve ever seen,” Chingy said in a 2024 interview with TMZ. “Nah, man, when the individual apologized, and it so-called went away, which it took years to blow away, nah, man. Ain’t nothing good happened from that for me.”

This is a developing story.

"Baddies" Alum Sidney Starr Arrested For Child Sex Assault in Hapeville was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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