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Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Once Again Doesn’t Miss

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Once Again Doesn’t Miss

Barack Obama has shared his annual summer playlist, and the former president clearly still knows ball.

Published on July 31, 2026
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University of Pittsburgh Obama Rally
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Barack Obama has shared his annual summer playlist, and the former president clearly still knows ball.

Featuring 46 songs in total, Obama also took a moment to pay his respects to Fred Hansard, who tragically passed away.

“Here are some of the songs I’ve been listening to this summer. It starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family.“

As always, Obama’s playlist strikes a balance between old and new. He’s showing love to artists like Doechii, Bossman DLow, Leon Thomas, and Molly Santana

While also keeping household names in rotation such as A Tribe Called Quest, Drake, and Chaka Khan. He even threw some inspiration in the mix with the legendary Fred Hammond.

If there’s one thing Obama’s playlist never miss on, it’s putting fans onto a little bit of everything.

One name fans immediately began asking about in the comments was Kendrick Lamar. Many were surprised to see Drake make the cut with “Ran To Atlanta” while Kendrick was nowhere to be found. The song itself became a talking point when it was released, with some fans viewing it as an indirect response to Kendrick.

Of course, it’s also just a great record, so we’re sure that’s the only reason Barack added it to the playlist. Not to mention, it marked the first time Drake and Future linked up on a track in years after an extended hiatus from collaborating.

Whether your’e looking for Hip-Hop, R&B, Gospel, or something completely unexpected, Obama’s summer playlist got something for everybody.

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Once Again Doesn’t Miss was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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