Travis Scott Talks The Odyssey

Source: Spike Jonze / i-D Magazine

Houston’s own Travis Scott is opening up about his role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey. During a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Scott admitted he was “actually nervous” when Nolan called and offered him a role in the highly anticipated movie.

Scott said he initially thought the Oscar-winning director was calling to discuss music, not acting. The rapper explained that stepping onto a movie set alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars pushed him out of his comfort zone, but he embraced the opportunity.

Scott also shared that reading The Odyssey as a child made the experience even more meaningful, calling the role a full-circle moment. In addition to appearing in the film, he also co-wrote and performs the movie’s end-credits song.

The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the year and features an all-star cast, with Travis Scott making his biggest acting appearance to date.