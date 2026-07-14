Grogu Comes Home as The Mandalorian Movie Announces Digital Debut

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to bring Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu home. Disney has announced that the film will be available on digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango, beginning July 21, following its theatrical debut on May 22. The movie will also be released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on Aug. 25.

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The home release includes several bonus features, offering fans a closer look at the making of the film and its beloved breakout star, Grogu. One behind-the-scenes featurette reveals that it takes a team of six puppeteers to bring the fan-favorite character to life, with each person controlling different movements such as his ears, eyelids and facial expressions.

Co-writer and producer Dave Filoni said one of the film’s goals was to “push the limitations of Grogu,” calling the tiny Jedi-in-training “a great little actor.”

Star Pedro Pascal, who reprises his role as Din Djarin, praised the Legacy Effects team responsible for Grogu’s performance, saying they are “the most organic scene partners that anyone could wish for.”

Newcomer Sigourney Weaver, who joins the Star Wars universe as Colonel Ward, admitted she quickly fell for the character despite the team of puppeteers surrounding him on set.

“I am in love with Grogu,” Weaver said, adding that all she sees is “his little face.”

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the film follows Din Djarin and Grogu on a mission to rescue Rotta the Hutt in exchange for valuable information. The home release also includes audio commentary from director Jon Favreau and featurettes exploring the film’s visual effects and world-building.