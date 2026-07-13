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Gloss Up’s Team Shuts Down Foot Amputation Rumors Amid Car Accident

Gloss Up’s Team Shuts Down Foot Amputation Rumors Amid Car Accident

Memphis rapper Gloss Up’s team has shared an update following her recent serious car accident, clearing up rumors that have been circulating online about her condition.

Published on July 13, 2026

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Memphis rapper Gloss Up’s team has shared an update following her recent serious car accident, clearing up rumors that have been circulating online about her condition.

One of the biggest claims making the rounds was the Roll Call rapper had her foot amputated. According to her team, that’s simply not true.

“Gloss Up was recently involved in a serious car accident and sustained a severe injury to her foot. While the medical team is doing everything they can to save it, she is currently heavily medicated for pain and mistakenly thought it had already been amputated.”

Her team doubled down, making it clear that doctors are still fighting to save her foot.

“To clarify: her foot has NOT been amputated. She is actively in surgery, and doctors are actively working to save and treat it,” the team continued. “She needs all the support she can get right now. Please keep her in your thoughts and send your strongest prayers for her recovery and her medical team.”

The confusion began after Gloss Up posted an emotional message on social media shortly after the crash, leading many fans to believe she had already undergone an amputation.

“I Have Never In My Life Been In A Car Accident Until Now. My Whole Foot Amputated! I’m SAD ASFFFF! It’s My Birthdayyyyy.”

For now, Gloss Up has not personally addressed the clarification from her team. Fans across social media continue to send prayers as she remains under medical care and doctors work to save her foot.

Gloss Up’s Team Shuts Down Foot Amputation Rumors Amid Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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