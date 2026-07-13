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Lizzo Pushes Back Against Body Expectations After Weight Update

Lizzo says she's gained 20 pounds since last year, but the singer insists the bigger issue is the relentless pressure placed on women to meet unrealistic beauty standards.

Published on July 13, 2026

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Lizzo is opening up about the realities of her ongoing health journey, revealing that she has gained 20 pounds since reaching a personal weight goal earlier this year while emphasizing that wellness is about far more than a number on the scale.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Grammy-winning singer said there were multiple reasons she decided to prioritize her health in 2023, pushing back against the idea that her transformation can be explained by a single headline.

Lizzo
Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

“People always want to make it one single headline, one single thing,” Lizzo said. “A lot of things can be true at once.”

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker explained that physical discomfort, including joint pain and aches, played a role in her decision to make lifestyle changes. She also said stepping away from social media allowed her to focus on areas of her life she could control, including her routines, habits and overall well-being.

Lizzo noted that after reaching her weight goal in January 2025, she expected her body to change over time. She revealed she has since gained 20 pounds, adding that weight fluctuations are a normal part of her life and not something that concerns her.

Instead, the singer said she is more troubled by the intense scrutiny women—particularly those in the public eye—face over their appearance. She argued that societal pressures encourage people to feel inadequate while fueling industries that profit from insecurity.

Lizzo also lamented what she sees as a growing culture of cruelty online, saying harsh comments are often rewarded with attention. She believes public discourse has shifted away from accountability and toward meanness, calling for more compassion and grace toward people navigating their own personal struggles.

The candid interview comes as Lizzo celebrates the release of her new album, Bitch, while continuing to advocate for self-acceptance and a healthier conversation around body image.

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