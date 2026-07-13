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Christina Milian Says Family’s Next Move Is Back to the U.S

Christina Milian is preparing for another major life change, revealing that she, husband Matt Pokora and their three children plan to relocate to America after three years abroad.

Published on July 13, 2026

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After spending the past three years living in France with her family, Christina Milian says it’s time for a new chapter back in the United States.

The actress and singer revealed that she, husband Matt Pokora and their children plan to return to America next year after building a life in Paris. Speaking with PEOPLE, Milian said she’s looking forward to reconnecting with Hollywood while giving her younger children a chance to experience school in the U.S.

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“There’s parts of me that misses maybe going to a red carpet at the drop of a dime in Hollywood,” Milian said, adding that the family expects to move back to America “for a while” within the next year.

Milian and Pokora, who married in 2020 after meeting in France, share two children together, Isaiah, 6, and Kenna, 5. Milian is also mom to 16-year-old Violet, whom she shares with ex-partner The-Dream.

The family relocated to France in 2023 after years of splitting time between Los Angeles and Paris. Milian previously explained that the move gave their children stability while allowing her to continue balancing family life with her entertainment career. Thanks to the nine-hour time difference, she was able to spend her days focused on her family before handling work calls and projects during the evening.

Now, Milian says recent appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and Cannes Lions Festival reignited her passion for acting and producing.

“I felt the emotion and the passion of people in this industry that I love,” she said, noting that the experience reminded her how much she enjoys working in film and entertainment.

Although the family plans to return stateside, Milian emphasized that France will always remain an important part of their lives. She has previously described Paris as a place that will always hold special meaning for their family, while acknowledging that they have loved ones around the world and never intended to settle permanently in one location.

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