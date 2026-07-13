Michael Hits $1 Billion, Sets New Biopic Box Office Record

Michael Jackson Biopic Tops $1 Billion at Global Box Office

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has officially surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, reaching the milestone nearly three months after its April 24 theatrical release.

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According to Deadline, the Lionsgate release has earned $371.8 million domestically and $629.8 million internationally, making it the studio’s first film to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. The film also opened to an impressive $314 million globally during its debut weekend.

The milestone comes after Michael became the highest-grossing music biopic of all time in June, overtaking the 2018 Freddie Mercury film Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned $910.9 million worldwide. The film later surpassed Oppenheimer to become the highest-grossing biopic of any kind, eclipsing the 2023 Oscar winner’s $975.8 million global total.

Before Michael, Lionsgate’s biggest box office success was The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which earned $865.2 million worldwide. Michael is also just the second film released in 2026 to cross the $1 billion threshold, following Super Mario Galaxy.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, nephew of the late King of Pop, in the title role, with Juliano Krue Valdi portraying the younger Michael. The cast also includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Colman Domingo as family patriarch Joe Jackson, who managed Michael and his brothers in the Jackson 5. The biopic chronicles Jackson’s rise from child star to global music icon, celebrating one of the most influential entertainers in history.