How iconic music studios became part of music history

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Legendary recording studios shaped iconic albums through their unique room acoustics. Physical spaces became instruments no plugin can fully replace.

Thanks to advances in digital technology, anyone with a laptop can turn their machine into a fully fledged recording studio by downloading a few programs and adding a couple of pieces of hardware.

Thanks to quirks of physics, the shape and dimensions of a room can have a dramatic impact on the behavior of sound waves in that space. The sound of the room can have such an impact on recordings that many of these studios became legendary for their sound. This article describes some of the most legendary album recordings in music history and the historic recording studios that produced them.

Motown Studio A AKA The Snakepit

This Detroit studio was once one of the most prolific musical operations of all time, putting out so many hits in the 1960s that many of the players on those hit Motown records still can’t agree on who played on which song.

When Motown was based in Detroit, the majority of the players were usually the Funk Brothers. Despite their undeniable influence on music history and popular culture, many of these players were uncredited, despite the Funk Brothers collectively playing on more number one hits than almost any other recording artist.

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For example, James Jamerson was a bass player who appeared on many of these recordings, and his signature style on records like Marvin Gaye’s ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ and ‘What’s Going On’ is still regarded as the gold standard for tasteful bass playing. The Library of Congress added What’s Going On to its National Recording Registry in 2003, citing its role in promoting the Motown sound.

Electrical Audio Chicago

While Motown was happy to leave the musicians uncredited, Steve Albini, one of the most influential pioneering sound engineers in alternative music, took the complete opposite approach. Albini was known for his unusual way of doing business.

Instead of taking percentage points on sales for recording an album, he’d simply take a flat fee, believing that producer points were a way of taking credit for other people’s work. His integrity was put to the test when he had the opportunity to record Nirvana’s third record. Even though it probably cost him millions in lost royalties, Albini declined to take a percentage on album sales.

Capitol Studios Los Angeles

Capitol Studios occupies the basement of the Capitol Records Tower, a 1956 Los Angeles landmark designed by architect Welton Becket in a bold mid-century modern style.

The building’s clean geometry and period interiors share a design language with classic pieces like Le Corbusier furniture, the kind of understated modernism that defined the era.

Below ground, guitarist Les Paul helped design a set of underground reverberation chambers that are still among the most prized reverb spaces in recording.

Music History: Why The Room Still Matters

Long before software could fake a room, the space itself was an instrument, and these music history landmarks still shape how we hear records made inside them. The engineers and players who defined these studios worked with the quirks of physics they were handed and turned them into a signature no software has fully replaced.

For more on the artists, gear, and history behind the music you love, browse our full article archive for more music-related topics.