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NBA YoungBoy Trolls Future’s Album Drop?

NBA YoungBoy has fans talking after explaining his recent comments involving Future and the release of Future’s new album

Published on July 12, 2026

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NBA YoungBoy
Source: Jimmy Fontaine / Jimmy Fontaine

NBA YoungBoy has fans talking after explaining his recent comments involving Future and the release of Future’s new album.

The Baton Rouge rapper said his actions were not meant to start real beef, but that he was just trying to mess with Future’s album rollout for all the not so cool stuff he does behind the scenes.

The situation sparked plenty of conversation among hip-hop fans, with many debating whether it was friendly competition, promotion, or a real shot being taken.

Either way, NBA YoungBoy and Future have the culture talking.

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