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Conor McGregor Injuries Knee, Loses UFC Comeback in 69 Seconds

Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the UFC ended in heartbreaking fashion after he suffered a right knee injury just seconds into his fight

Published on July 12, 2026

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UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor
Source: Steve Marcus /

Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the UFC ended in heartbreaking fashion after he suffered a right knee injury just seconds into his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

McGregor appeared to injure his knee while throwing a flying kick early in the first round and was unable to continue. The referee stopped the fight at the 1:09 mark, awarding Holloway a first-round TKO victory.

The loss marks another major setback for the former two-division UFC champion, who was competing for the first time in more than five years. UFC officials believe McGregor may have suffered a torn ACL, though additional testing is expected to confirm the extent of the injury.

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