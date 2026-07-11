Bam Adebayo Reportedly Punched Tyler Herro In Las Vegas, Social Media Cracks Jokes & Begs For Footage

Source: Rich Storry / Getty

The offseason moves between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat look smarter every day.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro —now former teammates since Herro was shipped to Milwaukee— got into a tussle while they were both in Las Vegas on Friday, which is where the league routinely hosts its Summer League games.

According to The Athletic, the incident took place at Resorts World, in front of Herro’s AAU team, when Adebayo approached Herro and struck him in the face.

The Athletic writes that “Adebayo walked onto the courts and Herro said something to him. Adebayo approached Herro and, without hesitation, punched him. Herro’s AAU coach confronted Adebayo, and Herro yelled at his former teammate while being escorted out by security personnel. Both players left the scene on their own.”

Both were there to support their respective teams facing off in a summer league game, in which the Miami Heat won 119-86.

ESPN’s Shams Charania has a similar account, tweeting, “It occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said — starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media.”

Law enforcement was not involved, and both teams’ staffs were aware of the incident but declined to comment.

On July 6, Herro, alongside Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, Kel’el Ware, the rights to Nate Ament, and four picks, was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

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Ever since Herro’s split from Adebayo after their seven-season run, during which they both seemed like cornerstones of the Heat’s future success, he’s been loose with his criticism of the big man.

That includes sharing a graphic on his Instagram Stories showing the NBA players with the lowest percentage of made midrange field-goal attempts. The last player on the graphic is Adebayo with 35.9%.

After the trade was finalized, a fan also leaked purported DMs from Herro criticizing Adebayo and the team’s hierarchy.

“You should get paid 60 million to be a top-tier defender on some nights? I’m just wondering,” reads one of the messages.

See social media’s reaction to the fight below.